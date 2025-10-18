The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected comments from veteran journalist and political actor Dele Momodu, accusing him of lacking the credentials to advise the opposition on strategy for the 2027 election. In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Mo...

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected comments from veteran journalist and political actor Dele Momodu, accusing him of lacking the credentials to advise the opposition on strategy for the 2027 election.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Mogaji (Hon) Seye Oladejo, the party took issue with Momodu’s call for the opposition to “play the ethnic card” because, as he put it, “Jonathan and Obi can’t defeat Tinubu.”

While the APC says it welcomes Momodu’s admission that Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains a political force, it challenged his moral standing.

“What political or strategic authority does Dele Momodu possess to lecture anyone about winning strategies?” the statement reads. The party pointed out Momodu’s history of changing political allegiances and called his guidance “comic relief.”

The Lagos APC argued that the notion of using ethnicity as a shortcut to political power is outdated, asserting that the Nigerian electorate is now more interested in performance over identity.

“Leadership is earned through vision, performance and consistency — not editorials written from the sidelines of social gigs,” the statement declared.

The party reaffirmed its support for Tinubu and described the upcoming 2027 election as a referendum on competence, not on ethnicity or nostalgia. It urged the opposition to cease listening to advisers it said “have never won anything — not even a councillorship election.”