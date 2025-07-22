The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the recent spread of false and misleading information by online influencer Tunde Ednut and media personality Dele Momodu, regarding the purported rejection of a federal government appointment by Alhaji Mohammed Babangid...

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the recent spread of false and misleading information by online influencer Tunde Ednut and media personality Dele Momodu, regarding the purported rejection of a federal government appointment by Alhaji Mohammed Babangida.

The false narrative — which has since been thoroughly debunked — claimed that Mohammed Babangida declined an appointment from the Federal Government, supposedly citing reasons that were politically charged and inflammatory. This report was not only inaccurate but also a deliberate attempt to sow discord, mislead the public, and discredit the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

We find it deeply troubling that individuals with significant social media reach and reputational capital would abandon journalistic ethics and basic fact-checking protocols in the rush for sensationalism and political mischief. It is even more disturbing when such conduct comes from people who should know better — especially Mr. Dele Momodu, whose past contributions to journalism make his participation in this baseless narrative not only disappointing but irresponsible.

Tunde Ednut’s amplification of this fake news — without verification or attribution to credible sources — demonstrates the growing danger posed by social media actors who value virality over veracity. This behavior undermines national cohesion and threatens the integrity of our democratic institutions.

We urge the public to disregard this fabricated story in its entirety. Alhaji Mohammed Babangida has not made any public statement rejecting any government appointment, and the Federal Government has not issued any such notice. This entire episode is a classic example of coordinated misinformation — one which must not go unchallenged.

In the contrary, Alhaji Mohammed Babangida has patriotically accepted to the nation in the appointed capacity and expressed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

We demand the unreserved apologies from the duo of Tunde Ednut and Dele Momodu for their professional misconduct and an act capable of defaming the federal government.

The Lagos APC calls on relevant regulatory agencies, including the Nigerian Press Council and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, to thoroughly investigate this incident. We also urge all responsible media outlets to recommit themselves to accuracy, fairness, and professionalism.

Our democracy can only thrive when public discourse is informed by facts, not fiction. We remain committed to supporting the federal administration in delivering on its Renewed Hope Agenda and will not be distracted by the antics of those seeking to derail national progress through fake news and character assassination.