The Aiyetoro Kiri Bunu Development Association, in collaboration with affected families, has secured the release of 17 additional worshippers abducted from the ECWA Church in Aiyetoro Kiri Bunu in Kogi State, following sustained negotiations with their captors.

Community sources said the latest release has brought renewed hope, though it came at a high financial cost, describing the process as involving the painful sacrifice of substantial resources.

The abduction occurred on Sunday, December 14, 2025, when more than 30 parishioners were taken from the ECWA Church during an attack on the community. Since then, community leaders and families have engaged in continuous negotiations to secure the victims’ freedom.

On January 1, 2026, seven abductees were released after prolonged talks and the payment of ₦15 million. Of the seven, four were released alive, while three were confirmed dead—two before their release and one after being taken to the hospital.

Negotiations continued, leading to the release of three more victims on January 12, 2026, and a further 14 on January 13, 2026.

With the latest development, a total of 24 worshippers have regained their freedom, while 13 others are still being held in captivity.

The Aiyetoro Kiri Bunu Development Association reaffirmed its commitment to securing the release of the remaining abductees and called on the public to continue to support the community with prayers and assistance.

Residents have also appealed for urgent intervention to ensure the safe return of those still in captivity.