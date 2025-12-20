A video has surfaced showing members of the First ECWA Church who were abducted by armed bandits during an attack on Ayetoro Kiri community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. The worshippers were taken during an invasion of the church on December 14, 2025—an incident that sent shoc...

A video has surfaced showing members of the First ECWA Church who were abducted by armed bandits during an attack on Ayetoro Kiri community in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The worshippers were taken during an invasion of the church on December 14, 2025—an incident that sent shockwaves through the community and forced many residents to flee over safety concerns.

In the video, reportedly released by the abductors, the victims are seen in captivity as the armed group attempts to assert control and instil fear.

The attack on Ayetoro Kiri is one of several security breaches recorded in the area in recent weeks, underscoring growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area and Kogi West at large.