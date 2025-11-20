Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, guilty on count 1 of the terrorism charges against him. Justice Omotosho stated that the IPOB leader is guilty of committing an act of terrorism a...

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, guilty on count 1 of the terrorism charges against him.

Justice Omotosho stated that the IPOB leader is guilty of committing an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria by threatening that people will die and the world will be at a standstill during a live broadcast.

The Judge said, “Mr Kanu knew what he was doing , he was bent on carrying out these threats without consideration to his own people.

“From the incontroverted evidence it is clear that the defendant carried out preparatory act of terrorism.

“He had the duty to explain himself but failed to do so.”

TVC previously reported that a tense and dramatic atmosphere was recorded in the Federal High Court during the ongoing judgment proceeding of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, before Justice James Omotosho.

Drama ensued in the courtroom after Justice Omotosho dismissed a fresh bail application filed by Kanu, a move which caused Kanu to lose his temper and raise his voice in court.

During the proceedings, Kanu asked the court to grant him bail in light of what he described as concurrent judgments of superior courts.