A tense and dramatic atmosphere was recorded in the Federal High Court during the ongoing judgment proceeding of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, before Justice James Omotosho.

Drama ensued in the courtroom after Justice Omotosho dismissed a fresh bail application filed by Kanu, a move which caused Kanu to lose his temper and raise his voice in court.

During the proceedings, Kanu asked the court to grant him bail in light of what he described as concurrent judgments of superior courts.

Moving his bail application, Kanu argued that since the prosecution did not file a counter-affidavit, the court should deem the facts in his motion as uncontested.

He further submitted that a stay of execution can be invoked where jurisdiction is being challenged.

Justice Omotosho begins ruling on the consolidated applications filed by Kanu.

The judge noted that “most of the issues raised by Kanu today have been raised “severally” in this same court in previous applications.”

Omotosho reiterated that it is bound by its earlier order stating that all preliminary issues will be taken together at the point of final judgment.

And on the request for a stay of proceedings, Justice Omotosho holds that such an application cannot be entertained, citing Section 306 of the ACJA, which prohibits stay of proceedings in criminal trials.

On the bail application, the judge says bail may be granted either pending trial or pending appeal, but after reviewing Kanu’s application, “it does not fall under either category.”

The court recalls its order of 27 October 2025, directing the defendant to enter his defence or file his final written address. Kanu filed a comprehensive address making the request for bail unmeritorious. The ruled that the bail application is dismissed.

Justice Omotosho insisted that the court will proceed with delivering judgment.

Kanu however argued that he deserves bail in view of what he called concurrent judgments of superior courts, but the court rejected the argument.

The IPOB leader visibly angry, objected strongly to the ruling, insisting that he must be allowed to file his final written address as a matter of right.

Kanu protested loudly and demanding recognition of his right to file the address.

Justice Omotosho in a move to restore normalcy in the courtroom orders that Kanu be taken out of the courtroom.

Kanu challenges the judge directly, saying Justice Omotosho “must listen” to him.

Security officials attempt to calm him, but tension rises inside the courtroom.