Nmodu emerged victorious in a keenly contested election held in Lagos, taking over leadership of the influential body comprising over 100 online media publishers across the country.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister described Nmodu as “a thorough journalist who has proved his mettle in journalism, and is deserving of such commanding heights.”

“Mr. Nmodu, with whom I have had a personal and professional relationship for many years, is a thorough journalist… and is deserving of such commanding heights,” Idris said.

The Minister also commended the outgoing GOCOP President, Mrs. Maureen Chigbo, publisher of RealNews Online, for her leadership and contributions to the growth and credibility of the Guild during her tenure.

He praised her for “providing vibrant leadership to a galaxy of more than 100 online publishers and bequeathing a legacy of honour, dignity, credibility and remarkable growth of the Guild.”

Idris urged the new executive to promote unity and inclusion within the Guild, stressing the need for leadership that fosters collective engagement.

“As I congratulate Nmodu, it pleases me to urge him to run an inclusive leadership that guarantees the participation of all GOCOP members in sustaining the collective aspirations of the Guild,” he stated.

The Minister also emphasized the pressing need for media organizations to confront the dangers of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation, which he said threaten the credibility of the journalism profession.

He called on the new GOCOP leadership to partner with the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in promoting media and information literacy nationwide.

“I am trusting Mr. Nmodu, who has built a distinguished career in journalism molded in integrity, accountability, courage, and resilience, also to bring the same to bear in collaborating with the government to uphold the values of media fidelity and literacy, especially in the fluid digital media space,” Idris said.

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers is a key player in Nigeria’s digital media landscape, and Nmodu’s election is expected to shape the next phase of its institutional growth and credibility.