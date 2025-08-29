The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, SAN, says the next year’s general conference of the body will hold in Port Harcourt, rivers state. But, added that this decision is subject to the restoration of democratic institutions in the state. The NBA president was speaking at ...

The president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, SAN, says the next year’s general conference of the body will hold in Port Harcourt, rivers state.

But, added that this decision is subject to the restoration of democratic institutions in the state.

The NBA president was speaking at the annual general meeting of the association in Enugu state on Thursday, which was the last day of the 2025 annual general conference.

His statement drew a loud applause and excitement from many delegates present.

Rivers state was initially slated to host this year’s event, but it was moved to Enugu state in view of the state of emergency declared in Rivers by President Bola Tinubu in March this year.

‎Another highpoint of the AGM, was the adoption of the amended NBA Constitution which seeks to strengthen the Bar’s electoral process at the national and branch levels, ahead of its national elections due in 2026.

‎The seven day event with the theme- stand out and stand tall- recorded key activities including Critical conversations which centered around the need to improve various sectors in the country.

‎The delegates, estimated to be around 20,000 were also charged to lead by example, and uphold the highest standards of ethics and professionalism , in it’s quest for improved access to justice, security and ‎ accountability.

