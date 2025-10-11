Veteran Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun has said he may go into politics if he realises it is his divine calling. Balogun made the remark while explaining why he has recently been seen engaging with politicians, noting that his involvement is driven by a desire to better understand Nigeria’s govern...

Veteran Nollywood actor Saheed Balogun has said he may go into politics if he realises it is his divine calling.

Balogun made the remark while explaining why he has recently been seen engaging with politicians, noting that his involvement is driven by a desire to better understand Nigeria’s governance system and promote political awareness among citizens.

Speaking during an interview on TVC News’ Saturday Breakfast, the actor said he was among the first entertainers to openly associate with politicians during the 2023 elections, adding that his support for President Bola Tinubu was based on trust and conviction.

“In 2023, I’m one of the first actors that mingles with the politicians because my late sister, Suleymane Adediji, and Laiba Lugmu, they’re into politics. But when I did for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in 2023, I did it for, well, all these people are seen. Who do you know? Who do you trust? I said, let’s go. Thank God he won,” Balogun said.

He explained that after the elections, he came to realise that one of Nigeria’s biggest problems is the lack of proper civic orientation among citizens.

“We need to know about a lot of things. Who is the government? You are the government. I am the government. We need to ask questions. If we have orientation about this country—what led to our problem, and if the man trying to fix it is doing the right thing—not just looking for a miracle worker,” he said.

Balogun added that his interactions with politicians were part of his effort to gain a deeper understanding of national issues such as subsidy removal and its implications.

“I saw a graduate, and I was discussing subsidy. He doesn’t even know what subsidy is all about. Once they remove subsidy, the money made, how it’s going to be spent, he doesn’t know. All he knows is, ‘I am hungry. Rice last year was ₦50,000; this year is ₦80,000.’ We need to know about our country and what is going on,” he noted.