Popular filmmaker and actor Ibrahim Chatta is grieving the death of his son, a loss he shared with fans in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ileyhi rajiun. Ya Allah, you are the knower of all things. Rest on, Dear son, champ,” Chatta wrote alongside a photo of the deceased.

The tragic news has triggered an outpouring of condolences from fans and fellow Nollywood stars, who flooded the comments section with messages of sympathy and support.

Chatta’s loss comes amid a string of tragedies in the Nigerian film industry. In recent months, veteran actress Peju Ogunmola and her husband, Omobolanle Sunday, lost their only child, Ayomikun, after a brief illness in Ibadan. Actor Francis Duru also mourned the death of his son, Ifeanyi, last year, describing him as “a lion who fought fiercely for his life.”

This is not the first time Chatta has spoken about personal tragedy. In a past interview, he revealed that he lost his first child because he could not afford hospital bills at the time.

Fans and colleagues continue to express solidarity with the actor as he navigates this painful moment.