Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has reaffirmed his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying he has no plans to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) despite recent defections by some of his colleagues.

Makinde made the declaration following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

When asked if he was considering switching parties like some PDP governors who recently joined the APC, Makinde stated, “I am comfortable in the PDP.”

The governor stressed the need for a bipartisan approach to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, arguing that solutions require contributions from all political parties.

“No, I’m comfortable in the PDP and again, we may have issues in this country where you need a bipartisan approach where it won’t be an issue of maybe APC talking alone or PDP talking alone, where we will have to look at what is the best foot forward in the interest of our nation.

“So when you get to that junction, you need everybody on board,” he said.

Makinde arrived at the Presidential Villa shortly after Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who recently defected from the PDP to the APC. Both governors were received separately before proceeding to the president’s office.

Makinde was a prominent member of the group of five PDP governors, popularly known as the G5, who opposed the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.