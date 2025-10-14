Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Reverend Dr. Uma Ukpai ; the renowned evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association. Governor Eno, who cut short Monday’s State Executive Council meeting to lead members of his cabinet on ...

Governor Eno, who cut short Monday’s State Executive Council meeting to lead members of his cabinet on the visit, described the late cleric as “an icon and a rare gem” whose death is a great loss not only to Akwa Ibom, but to Nigeria and the global Christian community.

The Governor recalled his personal relationship with Reverend Ukpai, saying the evangelist once told him prophetically that he would become governor , a statement he says he still treasures deeply.

Addressing the widow, Pastor Philomena Uma Ukpai, Governor Eno offered prayers for strength and comfort, promising that the state government would work with the family to ensure a befitting burial for the late preacher.

In her response, Mrs. Ukpai thanked the Governor and his team for what she called “a gesture of love and encouragement.” She described her late husband as a man completely devoted to preaching, adding that his ministry touched countless lives.

The Governor ended the visit with prayers for the family and the global Christian community, asking that Reverend Ukpai’s legacy of faith and service continue to inspire generations