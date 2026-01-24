Gospel singer Tope Alabi has announced the arrival of her first grandchild, born to her daughter Ayomikun Alabi and husband Oluwole Bantale. Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Tope Alabi expressed gratitude to God and described the moment as a long-awaited dream come true. “I’m eternally grat...

Gospel singer Tope Alabi has announced the arrival of her first grandchild, born to her daughter Ayomikun Alabi and husband Oluwole Bantale.

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Tope Alabi expressed gratitude to God and described the moment as a long-awaited dream come true.

“I’m eternally grateful to God for this joyful addition to my family. Indeed Ayomiku, ayo si kun inu mi,” she wrote.

She also praised her daughter, celebrating the woman and mother she has become. “My beautiful, strong girl @the_ayomikualabi_ I am so proud of the woman and mother you have become. Welcome to the world, my darling grandchild, I have dreamt of holding you for so long and now I’m showering you with kisses as I watch you grow,” Alabi added.

The announcement comes shortly after Ayomikun’s recent private wedding to Oluwole Bantale, which saw attendance from several top stars, including Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

Alabi described her new role as a grandmother as her favourite, saying, “Being your grandma is my new favourite role.”