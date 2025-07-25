Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo, is now officially a grand mother following the arrival of the first son of her daughter, Priscillia, with Tanzanian Husband, Jumma Jux....

Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo, is now officially a grand mother following the arrival of the first son of her daughter, Priscillia, with Tanzanian Husband, Jumma Jux.

The heartwarming story was shared by fellow actress, Tawa Ajisefini-Ali, on her verified Instagram handle @tawaajisefinni.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMgSyKhyQX9/

In her post on Instagram where she spoke in Youruba, She congratulated Iyabo Ojo, Priscillia and Husband Jumma Jux, praying for God to continue to bless the couple.

She also prayed for her senior colleague expressing happiness at her new Status.

The post was made with the Simi’s song Duduke in the background and a picture of the picture released by Priscillia a few hours earlier show a big baby bump.

Iyabo Ojo gave her daughter, Priscillia, Out in wedding to Tanzania Entertainer, Jumma Jux, earlier in the year in a well attended Society wedding that took place across Tanzania and Nigeria.