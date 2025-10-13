Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has named Hon. Benibo Anabraba as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). This development was made public in an official statement issued on Monday by Dr. Honour Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications. The s...

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has named Hon. Benibo Anabraba as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This development was made public in an official statement issued on Monday by Dr. Honour Sirawoo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The statement confirmed that Anabraba will be formally sworn in today, Monday, October 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM in the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.

Quoting directly from the release, it stated: “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of Hon. Benibo Anabraba as Secretary to the Rivers State Government.”

READ ALSO: Rivers State Begins Transition To Democratic Governance

“The new SSG will be sworn in today, Monday, October 13, 2025, by 4:00 PM at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt.”

Anabraba’s appointment comes on the heels of Governor Fubara’s return to office following a turbulent political episode earlier in the year.

In March, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state, suspending Fubara, his deputy, and the state legislature amid a protracted conflict between the governor and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.