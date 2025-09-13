The Rivers State Government has formally commenced the transition from emergency rule to democratic governance, announcing an interdenominational church thanksgiving service as part of the activities....

In a statement on Saturday, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika, invited key stakeholders across the state to participate in the thanksgiving service scheduled for Sunday at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonnema Wharf Road, Port Harcourt. Guests are expected to be seated by 9:30 a.m. for the 10:00 a.m. event.

According to the statement, those invited include permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, heads of state security and paramilitary agencies, traditional rulers, chairmen and members of state boards, captains of industry and other stakeholders.

The statement named Rivers Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), as the Special Guest of Honour.

“The Government of Rivers State is pleased to invite … stakeholders to the Inter-Denominational Church Thanksgiving Service, as part of transition activities to usher in Democratic Governance in Rivers State,” the SSG said.

The thanksgiving service is expected to signal a new chapter for Rivers State after months of emergency rule, which had attracted national attention and intense political debate.

Observers say the transition to democratic governance will pave the way for the formation of an elected government, restoration of full civil authority, and renewed focus on development and institutional reforms.