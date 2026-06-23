The Oyo State Police Command has arrested four suspected vandals of telecommunications infrastructure and recovered stolen solar power equipment valued at about ₦8 million. The development was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on June 23, 2026. The statement…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested four suspected vandals of telecommunications infrastructure and recovered stolen solar power equipment valued at about ₦8 million.

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on June 23, 2026.

The statement reads in part: “Operatives of the Command Monitoring Unit, while conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at Irepo area along the Oyo–Ogbomoso Expressway, intercepted and arrested four suspects found in possession of suspected stolen telecommunications power equipment.”

The suspects were identified as Jimoh Mufutau (35) of Mowe-Ibafo, Ogun State; Saheed Akanbi (34) of Onipanu, Lagos State; Lateef Ibrahim (37) of Igando, Lagos State; and Lukman Jimoh (38) of Isheri/Berger, Lagos State.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were conveying four hybrid solar batteries valued at approximately ₦8 million in an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna with registration number EPE 992 KH.

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During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to stealing the items from a telecommunications facility in Offa, Kwara State, before attempting to transport them to an undisclosed destination.

The Command said the recovered items and the vehicle have been taken into custody as exhibits, while investigations are ongoing to uncover other members of the syndicate and determine the full extent of their operations.

Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, commended the operatives for their professionalism and reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding critical national infrastructure.

He assured that the Command will continue to intensify efforts against vandals and criminal networks, while urging members of the public to provide timely and credible information to support ongoing operations.