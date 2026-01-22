A fire outbreak gutted a shopping complex and surrounding shops along Amore Street in Ajegunle, Boundary area of Lagos, destroying goods valued at millions of naira. According to a preliminary report signed by Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi D...

A fire outbreak gutted a shopping complex and surrounding shops along Amore Street in Ajegunle, Boundary area of Lagos, destroying goods valued at millions of naira.

According to a preliminary report signed by Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the fire was reported at about 2:40 a.m. via LASEMA’s 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency Lines, prompting activation of the state’s emergency response plans from its Cappa Base in Oshodi.

“Following distress alerts received on it’s 767/112 Toll-Free Emergency Lines at 0240hours, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from it’s Cappa Base, Cappa-Oshodi, Lagos,” the statement read.

By 3:22 a.m., the LASEMA Response Team (LRT) arrived at the scene and observed flames consuming the one-storey complex, which housed several clothing dealers.

“Upon arrival of LRT at the incident scene by 0322hours, it was observed that an outbreak of fire occurred in a shopping complex that accommodates clothes dealers was gutted by fire. Responders further observed active flames from the fire, indicating intense combustion within the complex and surrounding shops used for the storage and sales clothes. The high volume of combustible materials contributed to the rapid spread of the intense fire,” the agency said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a power surge following the restoration of electricity may have triggered the blaze.

READ ALSO: Fire Guts Computer Village Building in Lagos

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the LASEMA Response Team revealed that the fire ignited as a result of power surge when public power supply of electricity was restored. Fortunately there was no loss of lives, nor casualties involved as a result of the incident,” the statement added.

LASEMA said its responders quickly conducted a risk assessment, cordoned off the area, and implemented safety measures to prevent the fire from spreading.

“Upon arrival, LASEMA Response Team conducted Risk Assessment of the incident scene and cordoned off the activity area. Agency’s Response Team activated Safety and Precautionary Measures to forestall damages to adjoining buildings and immediate environs of the incident scene. Prompt interventions were implemented by LRT in collaboration with other responders to forestall escalation of fire to adjoining buildings and eventually extinguish it. LRT co-ordinated the multi-agency response to ensure a quick and safe operation,” the agency noted.

The fire completely destroyed the shopping complex, nearby shops, and all goods inside.

“The entire one-storey shopping complex and surrounding shops were completely razed by the fire. All goods and properties worth millions of naira stored therein were totally destroyed by the fire. Physical examination of the one-storey shopping complex reveals partial compromise, thereby requiring immediate structural assessment,” LASEMA stated.

The agency urged commercial property owners to review fire safety measures and storage protocols to prevent future incidents.

“Firefighting operations successfully subdued and contained the fire within the affected area. The fire was prevented from escalating to neighbouring structures. Continuous damping-down operations are ongoing to eliminate residual heat and prevent re-ignition. Rescue and Recovery Operation has been concluded. Conduct Structural Assessment of the building to evaluate safety. Review fire safety measures and storage protocols for commercial buildings in the area. Ensure continued monitoring of the incident scene to prevent a re-ignition of the fire,” it said.

Responders at the scene included the LASEMA Response Team from Cappa Base, the LASEMA Fire Unit, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigeria Police Force. LASEMA said the rescue and recovery operation has concluded, but monitoring of the site will continue to prevent a re-ignition.