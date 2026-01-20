A fire outbreak in the early hours of Tuesday gutted a commercial building at Somoye Osundairo Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, destroying goods worth millions of naira. The incident was confirmed in a preliminary report issued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). Accordin...

A fire outbreak in the early hours of Tuesday gutted a commercial building at Somoye Osundairo Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The incident was confirmed in a preliminary report issued by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

According to a report by Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, distress calls were received through its 767 and 112 toll-free emergency lines at about 1:55 a.m., prompting the immediate activation of the state’s emergency response plan from the Command and Control Centre in Alausa, Ikeja.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene by 2:15 a.m. and discovered that a fire had engulfed the upper floor of a one-storey commercial building used by dealers in computers and accessories.

LASEMA officials reported that thick smoke and intense flames were observed upon arrival, indicating severe combustion within the structure. The large quantity of combustible materials stored in the building was said to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation.

Although no fatalities were recorded, one firefighter from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service sustained minor injuries during the operation and received first aid treatment on site from the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

The agency disclosed that the entire top floor of the building was completely razed, with all goods and property stored there destroyed. A preliminary physical inspection also revealed that the structure had been partially compromised and would require urgent structural assessment.

Emergency teams, led by the LASEMA Response Team, cordoned off the area and implemented safety measures to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring buildings. After several hours of coordinated firefighting efforts, the blaze was successfully contained within the affected structure.

“Firefighting operations have successfully suppressed and contained the fire within the affected building. Continuous damping-down operations are ongoing to eliminate residual heat and prevent re-ignition,” the agency stated.

LASEMA recommended a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident, a structural integrity assessment of the building, and a review of fire safety measures in commercial facilities across the area.

Agencies involved in the response included LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LASAMBUS, and the Nigeria Police Force.