A potentially devastating fire outbreak was averted on the Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2 in Lagos after a diesel-laden tanker overturned, spilling fuel across the carriageway.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), working with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency agencies, responded swiftly to secure the area and prevent ignition of the highly flammable product.

Preliminary reports indicate that an articulated Iveco tanker, fully loaded with diesel, lost control and toppled on the bridge, sustaining serious damage and discharging large volumes of fuel.

Part of the spillage flowed from the bridge to the area below, attracting individuals who attempted to scoop the diesel before being dispersed by responders.

LASTMA officials cordoned off the scene, activated inter-agency emergency protocols and alerted security personnel and fire service operatives, effectively neutralising the risk of a fire outbreak.

The tanker driver, who sustained serious injuries, was rescued by LASTMA officers and taken to the General Hospital in Apapa for treatment.

Police officers from Area ‘B’ Division in Apapa provided security support, controlling the crowd and regulating traffic, while an empty tanker was deployed to transfer the remaining diesel.

Traffic was diverted to the opposite carriageway to ensure safety and maintain flow.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, commended the swift and coordinated response of emergency teams, noting that their actions prevented a major disaster.

He urged residents to avoid the dangerous practice of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, warning that it poses serious risks to lives, property and the environment.

The Lagos State Government, through LASTMA, reaffirmed its commitment to proactive traffic management, rapid emergency response and the protection of lives and public infrastructure across the state.