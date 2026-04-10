In a historic move to modernise Nigeria’s education system, the Federal Government has launched the nationwide Learner Identification Number (LIN) a digital system that assigns every student a permanent and traceable academic identity, supporting learning continuity, improving education planning, and enabling timely interventions. The initiative is ensuring that every Nigerian…...

In a historic move to modernise Nigeria’s education system, the Federal Government has launched the nationwide Learner Identification Number (LIN) a digital system that assigns every student a permanent and traceable academic identity, supporting learning continuity, improving education planning, and enabling timely interventions.

The initiative is ensuring that every Nigerian child has the opportunity to access education.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, described the initiative as a transformational milestone aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlighting its focus on human capital development, improved service delivery, and technology-driven reforms in the education sector.

“This initiative marks a turning point in our education system. By assigning every learner a unique number, we are building a structure that supports each child’s journey from classroom to career, while ensuring that no one is left behind,” the Minister stated.

In the first phase, over 1.9 million candidates registered for the 2026 examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) have already been issued their Learner Identification Numbers. This rollout represents a significant step toward strengthening education data management and safeguarding the integrity of public examinations.

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The LIN provides each learner with a unique and permanent education identity, enabling seamless tracking of academic progression across all levels. Each number is structured to capture critical information, including state, local government area, school, and an individual student code, ensuring continuity of records even when learners relocate or transfer between schools.

The initiative builds on the Digitized National Education Management Information System (DNEMIS), which has established a comprehensive national register of schools

Every school in Nigeria has been assigned a unique ten-digit identification number, providing a reliable foundation for a fully integrated national education database. By linking learners to verified identities and their registered schools, the system strengthens examination verification processes, helps curb impersonation, and reinforces the credibility and integrity of examinations nationwide.

Beyond enhancing examination security, the LIN will enable the government to identify out-of-school children, track student progression, detect dropouts, and address learning gaps, supporting timely and targeted interventions to ensure that every learner counts. The platform is fully digital, publicly accessible, and environmentally friendly, reflecting a major milestone in modernising Nigeria’s education system.

The Ministry confirmed that the next phase will extend coverage to all learners across public and private schools nationwide, with implementation expected to expand through national data platforms and the Annual School Census to guarantee comprehensive reach.

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The Federal Ministry of Education calls on all stakeholders including schools, examination bodies, parents, and students to actively support the LIN system and comply with all related processes.

The Ministry remains committed to leveraging technology, data, and innovation to deliver a transparent, inclusive, and accountable education system that secures the future of every Nigerian child.