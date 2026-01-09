The Federal Government has introduced a new policy aimed at cutting the cost of education for parents, improving learning outcomes, and promoting environmental sustainability through the use of reusable, high-quality textbooks in schools across the country. The policy was jointly issued by the Minis...

The Federal Government has introduced a new policy aimed at cutting the cost of education for parents, improving learning outcomes, and promoting environmental sustainability through the use of reusable, high-quality textbooks in schools across the country.

The policy was jointly issued by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof Suiwaba Sai’d, as part of broader reforms to reposition Nigeria’s education sector and ease the financial burden on families.

Under the new framework, schools are required to adopt standardised and durable textbooks designed to last between four and six years. The policy also expressly prohibits the practice of bundling disposable workbooks with textbooks, a move intended to ensure that learning materials can be reused over multiple academic sessions.

The ministers explained that the initiative will allow siblings to share textbooks, significantly reduce recurring education expenses for parents, and minimise waste within the school system, thereby supporting environmental sustainability.

They added that the Federal Government has also introduced a uniform academic calendar nationwide to promote consistency in teaching, learning, and school planning.

As part of efforts to curb unnecessary expenses, the policy streamlines graduation ceremonies in schools. According to the new guidelines, only pupils and students completing Primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3), and Senior Secondary School 3 (SSS3) will be permitted to hold graduation ceremonies.

The ministers said the policy further strengthens the assessment, selection, and quality assurance of textbooks and instructional materials nationwide. The reforms address long-standing concerns about frequent but superficial textbook revisions, weak ranking standards, and practices that force parents to purchase new textbooks annually without meaningful improvements in content.

A major feature of the framework is the introduction of structured and substantive revision cycles. Under the policy, textbook updates must reflect clear improvements in content rather than minor changes in layout or pagination, helping to extend the lifespan of approved textbooks and ensure better value for money.

The policy also places limits on the number of approved textbooks per subject and grade level, in line with international best practices in countries such as Japan, Kenya, and Tanzania. The government said this measure will improve quality, reduce market saturation, and simplify textbook selection for schools and education authorities.

The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) will continue to oversee the assessment and quality assurance of instructional materials, working with relevant agencies to ensure that only curriculum-aligned and high-quality textbooks are approved for use nationwide.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing education reforms and commended the Universal Basic Education Commission, NERDC and other technical partners for their contributions to developing the policy.

The government also restated its resolve to protect educational standards, promote equity, reduce costs for parents and ensure learners across Nigeria have access to quality instructional materials that support effective teaching and learning.