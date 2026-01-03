Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the importance of education as a cornerstone of national progress, insisting that resources committed to learning can never be wasted but instead represent a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future. Shettima made the remarks on Saturday at the combine...

Shettima made the remarks on Saturday at the combined convocation ceremonies of Kashim Ibrahim University, Maiduguri, Borno State, where 2,294 students were awarded degrees across the 2022/2023, 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 academic sessions.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described education as the strongest driver of development, economic empowerment and social transformation. His remarks were contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha.

According to Shettima, “no investment in education is ever a gamble. It is a conscious plan for a better, more secure future”.

He challenged the graduating students to uphold integrity, service and excellence, noting that as products of a relatively young institution, their personal conduct would shape public perception of the university.

“Wherever life takes you, you carry the name and values of Kashim Ibrahim University. You must shun ethical shortcuts and moral compromise,” he said.

Reflecting on the experiences of the North-East, Shettima recalled that Borno State had witnessed the damaging effects of prolonged disruptions to education due to insurgency, stressing that the region’s recovery underscores the power of learning and resilience.

“Borno has paid a heavy price for the years education was disrupted. Yet, the people chose resilience over despair and learning over loss,” he stated.

He further described the graduating class as trailblazers, noting that they bear a unique responsibility as the institution’s early alumni.

“You are the first torchbearers of this institution. History will judge this university by what you become and how you conduct yourselves,” the Vice President added.

Shettima also praised the university’s leadership, including its pioneer Vice-Chancellor, current management and staff, for establishing what he described as “a solid foundation for learning in the heart of the North-East.”