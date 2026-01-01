Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is looking ahead to 2026 with a New Year message of hope and a call for continued dedication. In his official New Year message, VP Shettima reflected on the past year as one of “purposeful action” alongside President Bola Tinubu. T...

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is looking ahead to 2026 with a New Year message of hope and a call for continued dedication.

In his official New Year message, VP Shettima reflected on the past year as one of “purposeful action” alongside President Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President acknowledged that challenges certainly remain, but he emphasised that the “seeds planted by the Tinubu administration are taking root.

He painted a picture of a future Nigeria where farmers can return to their fields with confidence, young entrepreneurs can access capital without barriers, and security gradually improves in troubled communities.

Senator Shettima stressed that the Nigeria of our dreams is within reach, not just through wishes, but through consistent work, genuine partnership between the government and citizens, and an unshakable belief in the nation’s potential.

He concluded his message by wishing all Nigerian families good health, prosperity, and peace in 2026, reaffirming the commitment to building the Nigeria the populace deserves.