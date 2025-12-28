Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has arrived in Benue State to grace the wedding reception of the son of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. The solemnization of the holy matrimony is between Samuel Aondoakura and De...

The solemnization of the holy matrimony is between Samuel Aondoakura and Deborah Ershima, the daughter of Engineer Msula Atoga.

The Vice President was welcomed to the state by the SGF and the Governor of Benue State, Dr Hyacinth Alia, amongst other bigwigs of the state.

Upon arrival, he observed a Guard of Honour mounted in his honour before proceeding to the venue of the event.