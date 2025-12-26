Vice President Kashim Shettima and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, on Friday, paid a visit to victims of Wednesday’s bomb blast at a Mosque in Maiduguri, that are currently receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH)....

The visit was to sympathise with those injured in the devastating explosion that targeted a mosque in Gamboru Market on Wednesday, December 24th. The attack, which was believed to have been carried out by Boko Haram insurgents, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries.

At the hospital, speaking to journalists, Vice President Shettima, who was accompanied by Governor Zulum, consoled the victims and reiterated the President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to ending the threat of terrorism and restoring lasting peace in the country.

“We are here on behalf of the President to sympathise with the victims and treasure the good people of Borno and by extension the nation that government remains unwaveringly committed to secure lives and properties of the citizens,” Zulum said.

He added, “The Governor of Borno has been up and doing, working round the clock to complement the efforts of the federal government and we sincerely appreciate the efforts and investment in the security architecture by Borno State Government.”

The delegation was briefed by the director of Muhammadu Buhari Trauma Centre, who reported that many of the victims were discharged, others were responding to treatment, though one remained in critical condition.