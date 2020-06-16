The live concert hosted by controversial singer, Naira Marley, in Abuja, has prompted the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory to shut down the popular Jabi Lake Mall.

Residents also want all attendees isolated in line with the covid-19 safety guidelines.

The flier advertising the show fixed for Saturday and Sunday indicated it was to be a drive-through, but ended up being a live concert with many fans in attendance.

The parking lot of the mall was used and deliberately hidden from the view of passersby.

The gathered crowd threw all caution to the wind recklessly disregarding safety measures against COVID-19. Clear absence of social distancing and the mandatory use of face masks were ignored.

While it was able to hold the Saturday show, the task force on COVID 19 in the FCT secured a court order and shut the Jabi Lake Mall, venue of the concert on Sunday.

The Task force insisted authorities of the mall ran foul of the law.

More worrying to theTask force is that the organisers and the musician travelled to Abuja from Lagos despite the ban on inter state travel. It wants that looked into.

26-year old Naira Marley is no stranger to controversy. He was seen in the video which indicted popular actress, Funke Akindele who organised a birthday bash for her husband in Lagos during lockdown.