The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arraigned three suspects before the FCT High Court over the alleged murder of Adimike Godwin in the Guzape area of Abuja. The defendants — Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony, Adimike Chinyere Stephany and Comfort Ajibade — were arraigned before FCT High Court 13 on…...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arraigned three suspects before the FCT High Court over the alleged murder of Adimike Godwin in the Guzape area of Abuja.

The defendants — Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony, Adimike Chinyere Stephany and Comfort Ajibade — were arraigned before FCT High Court 13 on Monday on a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy to commit culpable homicide, culpable homicide, and offences under the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act.

According to a statement issued by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the incident occurred on May 15, 2026, after police received a distress call from a relative of the deceased, who reported that repeated efforts to reach him had proved unsuccessful.

Detectives attached to the Guzape Divisional Headquarters responded to the distress call and found the victim unconscious in his room with multiple stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to Karu General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

The police said the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, subsequently ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, which led to the arrest of five suspects, including the deceased’s driver and gateman.

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However, following the conclusion of investigations, only Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony, Adimike Chinyere Stephany and Comfort Ajibade were charged before the court.

The police alleged that the three defendants conspired to commit and subsequently carried out the culpable homicide of Adimike Godwin.

In a separate count, Adimike Odirachukwu Anthony was charged with entering into a same-sex civil union, while Adimike Chinyere Stephany and Comfort Ajibade were jointly charged with entering into a same-sex civil union, contrary to the provisions of the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act.

The court ordered that the three defendants be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre pending further proceedings and adjourned the matter until September 30, 2026.

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The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice for victims of crime while respecting the constitutional rights of all persons throughout the judicial process.