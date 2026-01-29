The family of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly referred to as Omije Ojumi has dismissed claims circulating on social media over the cancellation of burial arrangements earlier announced by some of her colleagues, insisting there is no crisis within the family. The family urged the publi...

The family of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly referred to as Omije Ojumi has dismissed claims circulating on social media over the cancellation of burial arrangements earlier announced by some of her colleagues, insisting there is no crisis within the family.

The family urged the public to disregard what it described as misleading online narratives and allow the deceased to be laid to rest in peace and dignity.

Speaking during the service of songs and artistes’ night held in Lagos on Wednesday, the singer’s brother-in-law, Mr. Femi Eretan, explained that the family decided to take full responsibility for the burial following disagreements with members of the gospel music community who had initially proposed to organise the rites.

Eretan rejected reports of internal discord, stressing that the family remains united and composed, noting that “many people are crying more than the bereaved.”

He said that immediately after Omije Ojumi’s death, the family reached out to relatives from her paternal and maternal lineages, as well as community elders, to deliberate on burial plans.

According to him, the family head, Mr. Wale Akinaanu, initially agreed to a proposal by some gospel artistes to hold the burial within a week. Eretan said this decision was influenced by Akinaanu’s delicate health, the emotional weight of the situation, and the intention to avoid keeping the singer’s remains in the morgue for too long, given the painful circumstances surrounding her death.

However, he explained that further consultations within the family resulted in a change of position.

The family, he said, resolved that since Omije Ojumi was survived by her husband and children, and with both her parents deceased, she deserved a more dignified burial carefully planned and handled by her family.

Eretan disclosed that he made efforts to reach the artistes’ spokesperson who had volunteered to coordinate the burial, requesting a phone conversation to explain the family’s position, but the request was declined.

He added that when he contacted an elderly member of the group, he was allegedly told, “If it is about Omije Ojumi, I am not interested.”

According to him, the breakdown in communication left the family with no alternative but to independently handle the burial arrangements.

Eretan also criticised a video circulated by a self-acclaimed prophet, which allegedly claimed that the family was publicly soliciting funds and seeking the intervention of gospel artistes to bury the singer.

He denied the allegation and warned that legal action would be taken unless evidence is produced to support such claims.

“I am from Ondo State and I understand the rudiments of the law. Anyone who claims the family begged for burial funds must provide proof,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Eretan thanked artistes who paid tribute to Omije Ojumi in their personal capacities and showed solidarity by attending the service of songs, although only a few guest artistes were present at the Lagos event.