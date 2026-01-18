The burial arrangement for gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has been suspended due to unresolved disputes within the family. Omije Ojumi passed away on January 12, 2026, at a Lagos hospital after battling a prolonged illness. Akinnaanu was a renowned gospel singer who l...

The burial arrangement for gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has been suspended due to unresolved disputes within the family.

Omije Ojumi passed away on January 12, 2026, at a Lagos hospital after battling a prolonged illness.

Akinnaanu was a renowned gospel singer who left her banking job to pursue a music career was widely known for her hit song “Omije Ojumi”.

The latest development was announced by Lanre Alewilese, her industry colleague and a member of the burial planning committee, via his official Instagram page on Saturday.

“This is to inform you that all plans and arrangements for the burial of our late sister and colleague, Lady Evangelist Bunmi Akinnaanu a.k.a. Omije Ojumi, by the Burial Planning Committee have been totally cancelled,” Alewilese wrote in the caption.

He said the decision was taken due to issues arising from within the singer’s family.

“This decision becomes necessary due to some issues arising from and within her family.

“We are deeply sorry and regret the inconveniences,” the post added.

Alewilese said the previously scheduled events, including a service of songs, candlelight procession, and tribute night on January 20, and a private interment on January 21, have been put on hold.

“This is not my personal decision. It is the conclusion of the family and the burial committee,” he said.

He explained that he was asked to inform Nigerians of the change, adding that the previously announced programmes had been put on hold.

“The Tuesday and Wednesday programmes we earlier fixed at the LTV 8 venue are now on hold because of some reasons. The family will update Nigerians after they have come to a conclusion,” he stated.

TVC News previously reported that the family and friends of the late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu have released the schedule for her final burial rites.

Akinnaanu passed away on January 12 after a prolonged battle with a serious leg ailment, a condition that had drawn widespread concern from fans and the gospel music community. In the months leading up to her death, she had openly sought prayers and healing while coping with the illness.

The burial arrangements were shared on Friday by fellow gospel singer Alayo Melody via Instagram, alongside a flier outlining the programme of events.