Family and friends of the late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu have released the schedule for her final burial rites.

Akinnaanu passed away on January 12 after a prolonged battle with a serious leg ailment, a condition that had drawn widespread concern from fans and the gospel music community. In the months leading up to her death, she had openly sought prayers and healing while coping with the illness.

The burial arrangements were shared on Friday by fellow gospel singer Alayo Melody via Instagram, alongside a flier outlining the programme of events.

According to the schedule, the funeral activities will begin on Tuesday, January 20, with a service of songs at the LTV 8 Ground, Ikeja, Lagos. This will be followed by a candlelight procession at 7 p.m., and a tribute and artistes’ night at 8 p.m. the same evening.

The interment service is set for Wednesday, January 21, and will be limited to family members and close associates, the family confirmed.

Bunmi Akinnaanu, who began singing at the age of 10, left a banking career to fully pursue gospel music.

She rose to fame with her hit song Omije Ojumi, which became a beloved anthem in churches and homes across Nigeria.