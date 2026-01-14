Popular gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, a name coined from her breakthrough track, is dead. Akinnaanu’s death was announced on Tuesday in a statement shared on Instagram by her colleague, Ayo Melody, on behalf of the family. The post, accompanied by a photograph...

Popular gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, a name coined from her breakthrough track, is dead.

Akinnaanu’s death was announced on Tuesday in a statement shared on Instagram by her colleague, Ayo Melody, on behalf of the family.

The post, accompanied by a photograph of the deceased and a short clip, stated that she died in a Lagos hospital on January 12, 2026.

It read in part, “With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye OMIJE OJUMI, passed away on 12th January, 2026, at Lagos hospital, Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest.”

The statement was signed by Olawale Akinnaanu on behalf of the family.

Although the statement did not disclose the circumstances that led to her death, a video resurfaced on Wednesday showing Akinnaanu, a few months earlier, publicly seeking prayers over a leg ailment.

In October 2025, during a service at G.F. David Ministries, Ibadan, a video showed the gospel artiste seated with her leg stretched on a chair while a cleric prayed for her.

As seen in the viral video, the pastor spoke about the persistent bleeding in the leg and described the condition as a spiritual attack.

However, there is no confirmation that the ailment was connected to her death.

Akinnaanu began singing at a young age and later left a banking career to pursue gospel music full-time.

She shot to prominence with her hit song ‘Omije Ojumi’, which became a staple in churches and Christian homes across Nigeria, followed by other releases, including “O Ti Sure.”