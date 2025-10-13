Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has pledged to launch a major legal initiative aimed at securing environmental justice and long-overdue compensation for the people of the Niger Delta. Falana made the announcement while delivering the keynote address at the 3...

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has pledged to launch a major legal initiative aimed at securing environmental justice and long-overdue compensation for the people of the Niger Delta.

Falana made the announcement while delivering the keynote address at the 30th Anniversary Memorial Lecture held in honour of the late environmentalist and activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa. The event, which took place in Rivers State, was themed “Ken Saro-Wiwa: The Man, His Legacies, Struggles, and Challenges.”

During his address, Falana expressed deep concern over the continued environmental degradation and socio-economic neglect of oil-producing communities, despite decades of activism and advocacy.

“We are gathered here not only to remember Ken Saro-Wiwa but to continue his struggle in concrete terms,” he said.

“From the discussions today, I have resolved to set up a team of lawyers committed to environmental justice. We will initiate a major legal battle to force the Nigerian government to reclaim your destroyed land, restore your integrity, and provide your communities with the social amenities you deserve.”

He emphasised that the legal team would focus on holding the government accountable for the destruction of farmlands, polluted waterways, and the chronic underdevelopment that continues to plague the region.

Falana criticised the stark contrast between the Niger Delta’s vast oil wealth and the persistent poverty and lack of basic infrastructure endured by its people. He described the situation as a national injustice that must be addressed through the courts.

Decades after Saro-Wiwa’s execution, Falana noted, the same issues that led to his activism—environmental destruction, economic marginalization, and political neglect—still remain unresolved.

He said the planned legal campaign would serve not only as a fight for justice but also as a lasting tribute to Saro-Wiwa’s legacy as a fearless voice for the oppressed.