Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, has called on government at all levels to adopt a traditional approach to dispute resolution. Falana stated this during a courtesy visit to Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State on Wednesday. Falana said, “Governments at all le...

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, has called on government at all levels to adopt a traditional approach to dispute resolution.

Falana stated this during a courtesy visit to Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State on Wednesday.

Falana said, “Governments at all levels must reform customary courts and palaces of traditional rulers where the public can resolve their issues on a daily basis.”

Falana expressed worry that only politicians have access to justice as the common man has no means to go to court.

He called for the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution.