The All Progressives Congress in Yobe State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office. Read Also Tinubu Reaffirms Nigeria–UK Partnership at British Airways 90th AnniversaryEdun Resigned On Health Grounds, Dangiwa Not Sacked – PresidencyPHOTOS: President Tinubu Meets Jonathan The endorsement was announced during a critical stakeholders’…...

The All Progressives Congress in Yobe State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The endorsement was announced during a critical stakeholders’ meeting held in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Thursday.

Party leaders and stakeholders at the meeting unanimously expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, citing ongoing reforms and policy direction as key reasons for their support.

The gathering drew prominent figures within the party, including the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, alongside other top government officials and party executives.