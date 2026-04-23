The All Progressives Congress in Yobe State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.
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The endorsement was announced during a critical stakeholders’ meeting held in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Thursday.
Party leaders and stakeholders at the meeting unanimously expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership, citing ongoing reforms and policy direction as key reasons for their support.
The gathering drew prominent figures within the party, including the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, alongside other top government officials and party executives.
Speaking at the meeting, the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, noted that before 2015, the state had never been affiliated with any national political party; however, the amalgamation of mega parties to form the All Progressives Congress brought the state to the national party and government.
He said, “It is gratifying that our alignment with the national party and government since 2015 has attracted some advantages to the state, which facilitated our reconstruction and recovery programme for the good of the state and its people.
“It is in the light of this, therefore, that I call on the good people of the state to once again support the All Progressives Congress and endorse His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in the 2027 election. I humbly endorse. I now call on the President of the Ninth Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, to move the motion for endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be seconded by the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiroma Buba Mashio.”
Speaking further, Buni highlighted the security challenges in the state and the efforts being made to resolve the situation.
“We have experienced a very unfortunate, protracted security challenge that robbed us of many precious lives and property. We were almost dragged to ground zero, but alhamdulillah, the then government of His Excellency, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam, worked so hard to ensure that the state remained on its feet from where this administration continued to arrive to where we are today.
“Distinguished sons and daughters of the state, I want to use this occasion to appreciate the good people of the state for your resilience and support to the government in our recovery efforts, not only to rebuild the state but to make life much easier for our people.
“To our security operatives, the government and good people of Yobe state are hugely indebted to your commitment to the fight against insecurity. Some of you paid the supreme sacrifice for Yobe state to remain peaceful. Your sacrifice is never in vain as we now enjoy relative peace, a cause to which you laid your lives,” he said.