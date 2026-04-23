The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking the full value of national assets and attracting global capital. This is just as the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has called for an aggressive expansion of public-private partnerships to drive Nigeria’s economic ambitions. Speaking on Thursday during the first 2026…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking the full value of national assets and attracting global capital.

This is just as the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has called for an aggressive expansion of public-private partnerships to drive Nigeria’s economic ambitions.

Speaking on Thursday during the first 2026 meeting of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Vice President said the administration is focused on attracting investment and ensuring that such capital is strategically aligned with national development priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The task before us is not only to ensure that Nigeria emerges as a safe destination for private investment but to align that investment with the governing purpose of this administration and the larger destiny of our nation,” he said.