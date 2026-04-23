Residents of Ago-Ireti, a historic settlement in Akure, took to the streets in protest, blocking the Ondo State Governor’s Office to demand an immediate suspension of a proposed relocation order. Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the demonstrators appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene, describing the directive as…...

Residents of Ago-Ireti, a historic settlement in Akure, took to the streets in protest, blocking the Ondo State Governor’s Office to demand an immediate suspension of a proposed relocation order.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the demonstrators appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene, describing the directive as abrupt and inhumane.

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Ago-Ireti know as Settlement of Hope was established in 1943 as a leprosarium, long before the creation of Ondo State.

Over the decades, it has evolved into a sanctuary for individuals once stigmatized by leprosy, with sustained support from religious and humanitarian organisations, including the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, the Sisters of St. Louis, and the Anglican Diocese of Akure.

Tensions reportedly escalated after government officials issued a one-year relocation notice without prior consultation with residents. Concerns have also been raised about the proposed resettlement site near Ilu-Abo, particularly regarding security and accessibility.

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Community leaders allege that the directive was communicated under pressure and failed to consider both the historical significance of the settlement and the vulnerability of its inhabitants.

Residents further questioned the continuity of support from partner organisations if the relocation proceeds, noting that Ago-Ireti has benefitted from years of government and non-governmental interventionsespecially during the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, which brought notable improvements in healthcare, welfare, and infrastructure.

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While expressing hope that the governor may not have been fully briefed on the situation, the protesters urged him to suspend the relocation plan and initiate meaningful dialogue with stakeholders.

The situation has thrust Ago-Ireti into the spotlight, highlighting the delicate balance between urban development and preserving communities that serve as vital refuges for vulnerable populations