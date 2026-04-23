The Benue State Police Command has launched a specialised Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) as part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening security operations and improving service delivery across the State. The initiative, introduced under the reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, is designed to enhance…...

The Benue State Police Command has launched a specialised Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) as part of ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening security operations and improving service delivery across the State.

The initiative, introduced under the reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, is designed to enhance coordination in tackling violent crimes and other emerging threats.

Speaking at the Command Headquarters in Makurdi, the Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Innocent Emenari, described the development as a strategic move to streamline operations, eliminate overlaps, and promote accountability within the Force.

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He said the newly established unit would serve as a centralised response arm for critical incidents, enabling faster deployment of personnel and more efficient use of resources.

The CP stressed that professionalism and respect for fundamental human rights would remain key standards for officers assigned to the unit.

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As part of the rollout, selected personnel have commenced intensive training focused on modern policing techniques, ethical conduct, and tactical response.

The programme is expected to boost the capacity of officers to respond effectively to security challenges across the State.

The Command reassured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging members of the public to continue providing credible information to support policing efforts.

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Emenari also commended the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, for his support in improving security infrastructure, as well as the Inspector-General for his leadership and reform-driven agenda.

Residents were encouraged to make use of official communication channels to report suspicious activities, as the Police seek stronger collaboration with the public in ensuring a safer Benue State.