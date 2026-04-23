As political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections continue across the country, the wife of the Jigawa State Governor, Dr. Amina Umar Namadi, has received more than 1,800 members of opposition parties who defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Dutse Local Government Area of the state. The…...

As political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections continue across the country, the wife of the Jigawa State Governor, Dr. Amina Umar Namadi, has received more than 1,800 members of opposition parties who defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors, drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and the African Democratic Congress, ADC, are from Raju community in Limawa East Ward of Dutse Local Government Area.

Speaking during the reception, Dr. Amina Umar Namadi assured the new members of equal treatment and full inclusion in all party activities, stressing that the APC remains a united family that does not discriminate against its members.

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She said the ruling party is committed to fairness, justice, and people-oriented leadership, adding that every member has a role to play in strengthening the party ahead of future elections.

Dr. Amina also reaffirmed the commitment of the APC-led administration under Governor Umar Namadi to continue delivering meaningful development projects across the state, especially in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure.

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The latest defection follows the recent constitution of the Reconciliation, Contact, and Mobilization Committee by Governor Umar Namadi, aimed at resolving internal party grievances, reuniting aggrieved members, and attracting more supporters into the APC fold.

Raju town, a densely populated community with seven polling units and thousands of registered voters, is considered politically significant in Dutse Local Government.

Many of the returning members said their decision was influenced by what they described as the visible achievements and inclusive leadership style of Governor Umar Namadi.

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They noted that ongoing development projects and improved grassroots engagement convinced them to return and support the ruling party.

Party stakeholders, including the APC Women Leader and other local leaders, congratulated the people of Raju for what they described as a wise political decision.

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With the 2027 general elections drawing closer, political observers say the growing wave of defections into the APC may further strengthen the party’s dominance in Jigawa State and reshape the political landscape in the state.