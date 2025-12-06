Kola Ologbondiyan, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally resigned from the party, citing concerns over its current direction and internal cohesion. Ologbondiyan submitted his resignation on Saturday at his Okekoko Ward in Kabba Local Governm...

Kola Ologbondiyan, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally resigned from the party, citing concerns over its current direction and internal cohesion.

Ologbondiyan submitted his resignation on Saturday at his Okekoko Ward in Kabba Local Government Area, Kogi State, marking another high-profile exit as the PDP grapples with internal fractures and a growing wave of defections nationwide.

In his resignation letter to the ward executives, the former PDP spokesperson explained that he had carefully observed the party’s trajectory in recent months and concluded that it had strayed from the principles and unity that once made it a formidable political force.

He stated: “Having carefully reviewed the recent activities, tendencies, and direction of the Peoples Democratic Party, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for me to move on. It is on this note that I am here today to formally tender my resignation from the PDP to the ward executives, for onward transmission in accordance with the tradition of our party.”

Ologbondiyan’s departure adds to the increasing list of senior PDP figures leaving the party amid dissatisfaction over leadership disputes, unresolved factional tensions, and declining electoral influence.

In states such as Rivers, Edo, Plateau, and Benue, former officeholders, party leaders, and grassroots mobilisers have either resigned or withdrawn their active participation, raising concerns over the PDP’s stability and prospects in upcoming elections.