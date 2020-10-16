The National Working Committee for and on behalf of the National Executive Committee of the People’s Democratic party has ratified the selection of Sunday Bisi as the Acting Chairman of the party in Osun State.

The ratification is made pursuant to Section 47(6) of the PDP Constitution 2017 as amended.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbodiyan, Sunday Bisi is to serve the remainder of the tenure of office of the out-going state chairman, Soji Adagunodo in piloting the affairs of the party in the state.

The statement enjoins all members of the party to give the Acting Chairman necessary support to pilot the affairs of the party.

It will be recalled that the outgoing Chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo had earlier been asked to step aside by the NWC of the party over allegations of maladministration and malfeasance leveled against him by some members of the party in Osun State.