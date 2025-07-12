Distribution of election materials is currently ongoing at Amuwo-Odofin local government area Secretariat as adhoc staff of the Lagos Lagos Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC are preparing to move to the 14 Local Council Development Areas that make up both Amuwo-odofin and Oriade. Our Senior R...

Distribution of election materials is currently ongoing at Amuwo-Odofin local government area Secretariat as adhoc staff of the Lagos Lagos Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC are preparing to move to the 14 Local Council Development Areas that make up both Amuwo-odofin and Oriade.

Our Senior Reporter, Theophilus Elamah reports that the distribution seems to be going well, as there has not been a reported case of a hitch or misplacement of election materials.

Also, the Distribution of Election materials have commenced at Ikeja local government Secretariat. Our reporter saw most of the materials leave to the secretariat to major polling units across the local government. Election is expected to have begun at 8am.

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed across all polling units in Ikeja Local government. Our Reporter, Olamide Adeyemi observed them leaving the Barracks to the streets which aren’t as busy yet. Recall that the Commissioner of Police in the State had assured of peace across all polling units during the voting process.