In a significant step towards restoring peace and stability in Zamfara, the Police in the state have facilitated the return of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes. Those returned on Thursday are residents of Fegin Kanawa Village in Gusau Local Government Area, who had been away…...

In a significant step towards restoring peace and stability in Zamfara, the Police in the state have facilitated the return of thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

Those returned on Thursday are residents of Fegin Kanawa Village in Gusau Local Government Area, who had been away for over one year, taking refuge due to banditry.

The initiative, according to the Zamfara Police spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, is in line with the commitment and strategic vision of the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara Command, Ahmad Muhammad Bello.

He said it is aimed at restoring normalcy, strengthening public confidence, and ensuring the protection of lives and property across the state.

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The returning residents were assured of adequate security measures by the Nigeria Police Force to enable them to resume farming and other lawful activities without fear of being attacked, kidnapped for ransom, or intimidated by criminal elements.

Similarly, as part of efforts to reinforce the security architecture of the state, Governor Dauda Lawal officially launched the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) at Fegin Kanawa Village.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police expressed appreciation to the governor for his continuous support towards security operations and community safety initiatives, which he said had greatly contributed to the successes recorded by the command.

CP Ahmad reaffirmed the command’s unwavering determination to rid the state of banditry and all forms of violent crime, stressing that there would be no hiding place for criminals in Zamfara State.

The commissioner further stated that the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit was built on the principles of professionalism, accountability, discipline, and respect for human rights in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

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He added that personnel attached to the unit underwent intensive specialised training to enhance operational efficiency and professional conduct.

The Zamfara State Police Command called on members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies and promptly report suspicious activities or security threats.