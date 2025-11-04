As the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State prepares for its governorship primary election, aspirant Otunba Emmanuel Fayose has called on party leaders and stakeholders to back him in securing the party’s ticket. The Ekiti ADC has scheduled its primary for Thursday, November 6, to sele...

As the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ekiti State prepares for its governorship primary election, aspirant Otunba Emmanuel Fayose has called on party leaders and stakeholders to back him in securing the party’s ticket.

The Ekiti ADC has scheduled its primary for Thursday, November 6, to select its candidate for the June 20, 2026 governorship election.

Fayose made his appeal during a stakeholders’ meeting he organised in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, which drew party leaders, executives, and members from all 177 wards and 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Addressing the crowd, Fayose reiterated that the ADC is positioned to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2026, highlighting the support of the people for the party.

“I organised this meeting to bring our party men and women together under one umbrella. And most importantly, to tell you that I need your support to secure the party’s ticket in our upcoming governorship primary election,” he said.

“I can assure you that we are going to defeat the incumbent government and this is achievable because the current administration in the state has performed below average. The people, especially the electorate, are behind us. The people are ready for a change. They are tired of the current government of the APC.”

Fayose emphasised: “The African Democratic Congress is going to form the next government of Ekiti because the people of the state are tired of the ruling APC. We are not afraid of going into next year’s election. ADC does not need any external interference from any quarter. All we are asking for is a level playing field in the state.”

Describing the turnout as impressive, he said it set an optimistic tone for the ADC in the upcoming election. “This turnout is overwhelming. It is a defining moment for the ADC and for the future of Ekiti State. This campaign is anchored on integrity, inclusion, and a renewed vision for development. This movement is not just about winning the primary; it is about restoring faith in leadership. Ekiti is ready for a new kind of governance built on service, not slogans.”

Fayose’s Media Director, Wasiu Adejumo, explained: “The meeting was convened to strengthen the relationship between the aspirant and the party’s internal structure ahead of the ADC governorship primary election scheduled for November 6. The national leadership of the party has specified that the primary will exclusively adopt the Option A4 mode. This requires aspirants to demonstrate strong grassroots support and mobilisation capacity, and that is why Otunba Fayose further organised this record-breaking political familiarisation meeting.”

Leaders of the Ekiti ADC, including the State Deputy Chairman Hon. Dare Adekolu, State Publicity Secretary, and former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, commended Fayose for engaging directly with party members.

The leaders described Fayose as “a courageous and people-focused leader who values the strength of the grassroots” and assured that the primary process will be transparent and credible, promising to support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.