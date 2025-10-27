Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has emerged as the All Progressives Congress flagbearer for the 2026 gubernatorial election. Party members at both the state and federal levels had previously endorsed Oyebanji for re-election even before the official party primaries. TVC previously reported that...

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has emerged as the All Progressives Congress flagbearer for the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Party members at both the state and federal levels had previously endorsed Oyebanji for re-election even before the official party primaries.

TVC previously reported that all is now set for the Special Nomination Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, where Governor Biodun Oyebanji is expected to be formally affirmed as the party’s flagbearer.

‎The event, which would take place at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, is a major step in the APC’s build-up to the 2026 governorship election in the state.

‎

‎A total of 885 delegates from the 16 local government areas of the state are expected to participate in the Congress.