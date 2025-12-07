The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the actions of the “small group” of military men over their attempted takeover of the democratic government in Benin Republic, through a military coup. It was earlier reported that an ongoing military coup in the Benin Repu...

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the actions of the “small group” of military men over their attempted takeover of the democratic government in Benin Republic, through a military coup.



It was earlier reported that an ongoing military coup in the Benin Republic, with soldiers announcing that they have toppled the leadership of President Patrice Talon.

The soldiers, who called themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said on state television that President Patrice Talon “is removed from office as president of the republic.”

The ECOWAS in a statement on Sunday commended the efforts of the government and armed forces to bring the situation under control.

ECOWAS pledged to support the democratic government in Benin Republic and committed to deploying a Regional standby force to defend the country’s Constitution and territorial integrity.

The statement reads, “ECOWAS Commission has received with consternation reports of an attempted military take-over in the Republic of Benin.

“ECOWAS strongly condemns this unconstitutional move that represents a subversion of the will of the people of Benin.

“ECOWAS calls for the full respect of the Constitution of Benin and salutes the efforts of the Government and the Republican Army in bringing the situation under control.”

The statement added, “ECOWAS holds the leaders of the plot both individually and collectively responsible for any loss to life and property occasioned by their action.

“ECOWAS will support the Government and the people in all forms necessary, including the deployment of the Regional standby force, to defend the Constitution and the territorial integrity of Benin.”

TVC previously reported that Alassane Seidou, the Benin Republic Interior Minister, stated on Sunday that the armed forces had foiled a coup attempt shortly after a group of soldiers claimed on national television to have taken over the country’s democratic government.



At least seven soldiers, dressed in full military regalia, went on state television to announce that a military committee led by Colonel Tigri Pascal had taken over and was dissolving national institutions, suspending the constitution and closing air, land and maritime borders.