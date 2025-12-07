Reports suggest an ongoing military coup in the Benin Republic, with soldiers announcing that they have toppled the leadership of President Patrice Talon. The soldiers, who called themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said on state television that President Patrice Talon ...

Reports suggest an ongoing military coup in the Benin Republic, with soldiers announcing that they have toppled the leadership of President Patrice Talon.

The soldiers, who called themselves the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR), said on state television that President Patrice Talon “is removed from office as president of the republic.”

The soldiers also announced the dissolution of the government and other state institutions.

The French Embassy, in a Sunday statement on X, said that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence.

The statement reads, “Gunshots have been reported at Camp Guezo, near the residence of the President of the Benin Republic, Mr. Patrice Talon. As a safety measure, we invite you to stay at your home until further notice, until the situation is fully clarified.

“We recommend that you regularly follow the information and remain attentive to official communications in the coming hours.

“Thank you for your vigilance and cooperation.”

TVC previously reported that the Guinea-Bissau military junta had declared a “total control” of the country on Wednesday, leaving ECOWAS delegates trapped in the country, as Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan described the takeover as a “ceremonial coup.”