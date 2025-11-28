The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has suspended Guinea-Bissau from all regional activities until full and effective constitutional order is restored in the country. In response to the recent coup, ECOWAS leaders have also established a high-level Mediation Mission, led by Julius...

The decision was announced in a communiqué following an emergency meeting of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council, attended by leaders from all member states.

In the statement, the regional bloc strongly condemned the coup and expressed deep concern over the ongoing political crisis in Guinea-Bissau.

The council also demanded the immediate release of all detained civilian leaders and called on the military authorities to ensure the safety and free movement of citizens and international observers in the country.

The communique reads, “The MSC expressed its deep concern with the unfolding political crisis in Guinea Bissau especially at a time when Bissau Guineans have demonstrated resilience and commitment to democracy by participating actively in the Presidential and parliamentary elections held on 23 November 2025.

“The MSC Condemn in the strongest terms the coup d’etat perpetrated on 26 November 2025 and calls for the unconditional restoration of constitutional order without delay. It rejects any arrangements that perpetuate the illegal abortion of the democratic process and the subversion of the will of the people of Guinea Bissau.

“The MSC demands that the leaders of the coup respect the will of the people and allow the National Electoral Commission to proceed without delay with the declaration of the results of the elections of 23 November 2025 .

“The MSC decides, in accordance with the provisions of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance 2001 (A/SP/12/01), to suspend Guinea-Bissau from all ECOWAS decision-making bodies until the restoration of full and effective constitutional order in the country.

“The MSC mandates the Chair of the Authority to lead a High-Level Mediation Mission to Guinea Bissau to engage the leaders of the coup with a view to ensuring the full restoration of constitutional order. The Mission shall include His Excellency Faure Gnassingbe, President of the Council of Togo, His Excellency Jose Maria Pereira Neves, President of Cabo Verde, and His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of Senegal, accompanied by the President of Commission.

“The MSC urges the Armed forces of Guinea Bissau to return to barracks and to maintain their constitutional role.

“The MSC orders the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea Bissau (ESSMGB) to continue to help protect the institutions of Guinea Bissau.

“The MSC decides to remain seized of the situation in Guinea Bissau and reserves the right to use all options provided for by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the 2012 Supplementary Act on Sanctions, including sanctions on all entities deemed culpable of disrupting the electoral and democratic process in Guinea-Bissau.

“The MSC holds the leaders of the coup both individually and collectively responsible for the protection of life and property of all citizens and residents of Guinea Bissau and for the security and safety of all detainees.

“The MSC calls on the leaders of the coup to guarantee the safety and facilitate the evacuation and safe passage of ECOWAS and all other international election observers.”

Other decisions taken by the ECOWAS leaders include, “The MSC considered the report of the President of the Commission on the situation in Guinea Bissau.

“The MSC further calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained officials, in particular President Umaro Sissoco Embalo as well as the electoral officials and all other political figures.”