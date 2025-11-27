The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the military takeover of the democratic government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, describing the coup as a threat to democracy and the stability of the West African sub-region. In a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Minis...

The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the military takeover of the democratic government of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, describing the coup as a threat to democracy and the stability of the West African sub-region.

In a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the FG expressed that it “learned with profound dismay and deep concern the unfortunate military coup which has led to an unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.”

The Federal Government condemned the military action “in the strongest possible terms,” stating that it violates the principles and protocols of democracy and good governance entrenched in the laws of the Economic Community of West African States.

The statement reads, “Nigeria, in the strongest possible terms, condemns this act of military insurrection which undermines the democratic progress, constitutional order, and stability not only of Guinea-Bissau but of the entire West African sub-region.

“This coup d’état represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and call for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the safety and security of all those detained and the full respect for the sanctity of democratic institutions in Guinea-Bissau.”

The statement added, “The Nigerian Government wish to unequivocally call on the authorities in Guinea-Bissau to ensure and guarantee the safety of all election observers still in the country on official assignment.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria urges all actors involved to exercise utmost restraint, prioritise peaceful dialogue, and respect the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau as expressed through their ballots and the peaceful conclusion of the election with the announcement of results by the electoral management body.

“We warn that the perpetrators of this act will be held accountable for their actions, which threaten to plunge the nation into chaos and reverse the hard-won gains of its democracy.”

“Nigeria, as a key member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, will work closely with our regional and international partners to take all necessary measures to ensure the swift return to normalcy and constitutional governance in Guinea-Bissau.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the promotion of democracy, peace, and stability across the African continent,” the statement concluded.