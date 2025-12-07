Alassane Seidou, the Benin Republic Interior Minister, stated on Sunday that the armed forces had foiled a coup attempt shortly after a group of soldiers claimed on national television to have taken over the country’s democratic government. At least seven soldiers, dressed in full military reg...

Alassane Seidou, the Benin Republic Interior Minister, stated on Sunday that the armed forces had foiled a coup attempt shortly after a group of soldiers claimed on national television to have taken over the country’s democratic government.



At least seven soldiers, dressed in full military regalia, went on state television to announce that a military committee led by Colonel Tigri Pascal had taken over and was dissolving national institutions, suspending the constitution and closing air, land and maritime borders.

“The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail,” said a statement read by one of the soldiers.

However, Interior Minister Alassane Seidou said in a statement later on Sunday that the West African country’s armed forces had thwarted the attempted coup, Reuters reported. The country’s Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari also told Reuters that “a small group” of soldiers had attempted to overthrow the government but that forces loyal to President Patrice Talon were working to restore order. Also, the French Embassy , in a Sunday statement on X, said that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence.

Reports suggest an ongoing military coup in the Benin Republic, with soldiers announcing that they have toppled the leadership of President Patrice Talon.